Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,626,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 776,688 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $87,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,703,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,473,000 after purchasing an additional 765,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after buying an additional 1,838,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,554,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,928,000 after buying an additional 490,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,559,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,190,285. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

