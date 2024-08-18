Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in July

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $115.95. The company had a trading volume of 722,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,734. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.02. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 3.4% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Raymond James by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

