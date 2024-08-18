Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,577 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.05. 6,572,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

