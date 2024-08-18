Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,249,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,614 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $224,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE O traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.05. 6,572,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.