Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,987,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,773 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 4.20% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $74,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,667,000 after buying an additional 349,554 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,041,000. Kinnevik AB publ boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,023 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,340,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,515,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $108,860.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,177,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,254,373.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,340,968 shares in the company, valued at $8,515,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,682 shares of company stock worth $2,040,718 over the last 90 days. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. 5,045,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,463. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

