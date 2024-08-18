Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

MARK opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275,675 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

