Render Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.42 Billion (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00007590 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $2.42 billion and $31.40 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,219,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,119,001 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

