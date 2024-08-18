Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $73.08 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $73.08 million and $1.69 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,562.02 or 0.99850590 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012398 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,696,343 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09117968 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $4,168,357.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

