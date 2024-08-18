Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RVP opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

