Reviewing Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) & ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources 17.62% 13.93% 7.23% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $2.33 billion 3.17 $871.14 million $1.97 15.49 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Range Resources and ZaZa Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Range Resources and ZaZa Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 3 11 4 0 2.06 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Range Resources currently has a consensus target price of $37.11, suggesting a potential upside of 21.64%.

Summary

Range Resources beats ZaZa Energy on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in August 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

