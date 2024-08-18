Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 18,663 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 521,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.2% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,219,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,718,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818,795 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

