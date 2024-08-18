Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.45. 4,656,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $115.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

