Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.31% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,067.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 387,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 378,547 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,800,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 109,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance
BATS HYD traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,428 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
