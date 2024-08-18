Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 627.4% during the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 545,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after buying an additional 470,859 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 365,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,878,000.

BATS:NULV traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $39.47. 66,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

