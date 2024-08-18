Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.6% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,095. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

