Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,969,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.04. 15,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $71.29.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.0009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.