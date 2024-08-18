Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,853 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUMV. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $257,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUMV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. 58,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. The company has a market cap of $350.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.