Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 94 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VOO stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $509.45. 3,449,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,970. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $461.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.