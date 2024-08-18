Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock remained flat at $127.49 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 282,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,086. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $133.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

