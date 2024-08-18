Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,276,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $123.72. The stock had a trading volume of 594,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,502. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.44. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

