Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Revvity worth $24,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RVTY shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.81.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revvity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Revvity stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $119.66. 597,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,674. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $128.15. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.78.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Articles

