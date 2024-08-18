ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03, Zacks reports. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 102.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. ReWalk Robotics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFWD traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $3.72. 73,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,008. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $32.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ReWalk Robotics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised ReWalk Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

