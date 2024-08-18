RF&L Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,612,000 after buying an additional 2,006,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 342.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 163,809 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after buying an additional 328,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. 8,761,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,680. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $693.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

