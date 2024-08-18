RF&L Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 389,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 245,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VBR traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $191.96. The company had a trading volume of 222,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,270. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $201.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.