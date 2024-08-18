RF&L Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 11.7% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RF&L Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $15,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 157,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,959. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.56. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.