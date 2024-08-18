Roth Mkm Raises BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) Price Target to $18.00

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BioRestorative Therapies Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:BRTX opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 63.47.
BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 7,303.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BioRestorative Therapies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
