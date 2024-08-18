Roth Mkm Raises BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) Price Target to $18.00

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:BRTX opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 63.47.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 7,303.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BioRestorative Therapies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRTX Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

