Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $27.14.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Privia Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, Director Adam Boehler purchased 277,565 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,488,226.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,488,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,752,295.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Privia Health Group news, Director Adam Boehler purchased 277,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,488,226.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,488,701 shares in the company, valued at $88,752,295.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccarthy acquired 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,242.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 293,235 shares of company stock worth $4,745,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 115.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

