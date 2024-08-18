RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Short Interest Up 25.4% in July

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,240,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 14,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 19.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RPC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 942,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,013. RPC has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.59.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. RPC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $364.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RPC will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in RPC by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 240,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in RPC by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in RPC by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in RPC by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RES. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

