Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 62.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE R traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.88. 181,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,390. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.25. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.31 and a 1 year high of $143.54.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

