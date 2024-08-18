Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,940 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,570,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,058. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

