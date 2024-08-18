Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $363.96 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 129,677 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $363,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,650,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $19,724,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $190,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,817. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,724,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,174 shares of company stock worth $175,146,777 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $9.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $527.42. 14,715,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,365,660. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $542.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $500.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.