Sarasin & Partners LLP Invests $36.61 Million in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 264,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,608,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.2% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $142.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,107. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.67 and a 200-day moving average of $132.08.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

