Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.41. 554,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $322.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.