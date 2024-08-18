Sarasin & Partners LLP Takes $19.57 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 259,632 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,568,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 7.2% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $6,213,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

NIKE stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,794,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,563,057. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.77.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.