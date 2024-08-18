Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) is WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,392,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,346,000 after purchasing an additional 291,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 108,134,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 54,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHI stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $45.49. 291,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,202. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.21. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $45.57.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

