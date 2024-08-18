Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 9.5% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,792,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,696,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,220 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 487,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,292,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.02. 985,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,237. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

