Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 520,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,688,000 after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 311,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 588,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,210. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
