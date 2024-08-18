Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) Head to Head Survey

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) and Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Brand Engagement Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 6.28% 22.56% 7.43% Brand Engagement Network N/A N/A -28.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Science Applications International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.44 billion 0.86 $477.00 million $8.54 14.64 Brand Engagement Network $35,210.00 1,731.87 -$6.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares Science Applications International and Brand Engagement Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Brand Engagement Network.

Risk & Volatility

Science Applications International has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Science Applications International and Brand Engagement Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 4 0 0 1.80 Brand Engagement Network 0 0 1 0 3.00

Science Applications International presently has a consensus target price of $125.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.04%. Brand Engagement Network has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.87%. Given Brand Engagement Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brand Engagement Network is more favorable than Science Applications International.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces. It serves the U.S. army and navy; air force, other Department of Defense and Federal Government; joint commands and space force; federal civilian agencies; health services; and space industries. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

