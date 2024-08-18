Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Short Interest Up 25.1% in July

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $73.44. 527,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 14.84%.

STNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,772,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Further Reading

