Scotiabank Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $385.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $337.00 to $385.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.63.

PANW opened at $334.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.85. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 958 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

