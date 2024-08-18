SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $84.00 at Bank of America

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Dbs Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.29.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE SE opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85. SEA has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,576.40 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,092,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $1,881,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,778,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $322,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in SEA by 9.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 489,241 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

