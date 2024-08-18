SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 1,600 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $226.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,373. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.