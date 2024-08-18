SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.49% of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 231.6% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 333,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 233,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CDX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.77. 393,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,366. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts.

