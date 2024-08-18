SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 2,013 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 3.7% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,714,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,801,000 after acquiring an additional 125,092 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,043,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,635,000 after purchasing an additional 79,882 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,470,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,244,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after buying an additional 77,303 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.84. 131,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,948. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $94.50.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

