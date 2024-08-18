SFG Wealth Management LLC. Takes $1.36 Million Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF accounts for 0.8% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.33. The stock had a trading volume of 103,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,448. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

