Short Interest in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Declines By 17.3%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,300 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 561,200 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACXP. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -1.72.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

