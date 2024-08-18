Short Interest in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Decreases By 11.5%

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 73,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alvotech from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Alvotech Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of ALVO stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. 675,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,169. Alvotech has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $405.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of -0.08.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alvotech will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter worth $170,000. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alvotech by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 523,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 52,662 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alvotech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 1,218,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 86,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,197,000 after purchasing an additional 63,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alvotech by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,450,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,576,000 after purchasing an additional 407,391 shares in the last quarter.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

Featured Articles

