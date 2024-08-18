Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Rises By 14.4%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 931,200 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 813,900 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity at American Public Education

In related news, Director Michael David Braner bought 64,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $888,038.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,636,215 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,129.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael David Braner purchased 64,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $888,038.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,636,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,129.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in American Public Education by 94.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Trading Up 2.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

APEI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 203,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Public Education

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.