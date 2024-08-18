Short Interest in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Declines By 10.0%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aqua Metals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Boston Partners raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 85,019 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 14.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 208,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals Price Performance

AQMS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,269. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AQMS shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Aqua Metals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aqua Metals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

