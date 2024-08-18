Short Interest in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Declines By 12.7%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 0.6 %

ACRE traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 475,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -120.48%.

ACRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

